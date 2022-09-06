India vs Sri Lanka Highlights, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Sri Lanka beats India by 6 wickets

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live Coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 match at the Dubai International Stadium.

⦿ RESULT: Sri Lanka beats India by 6 wickets

Sri Lanka beats India by 6 wickets ⦿ SL 120/4 after 15 overs: Sri Lanka might have just pushed the panic button and Yuzvendra Chahal has picked three wickets and this time he traps Kusal Mendis. It looked plumb, and not sure why Mendis took the review. Sri Lanka falling apart and the required rate has climbed to 10.45. Chahal finishes with 4-0-34-3. India on the charge.

Sri Lanka lost three for just 13 runs in the last two overs. Pressure on Sri Lanka and spin will be the key going forward. This match is getting interesting. ⦿ SL 98/2 after 12 overs: Finally, India has the breakthrough and Chahal’s double strike has given India some relief. Chahal strikes to remove Nissanka who has played his part with a brilliant 37-ball 52. He then strikes to dismiss Asalanka and India believes they have bounced back in the back. It is still Sri Lanka’s game and India needs wickets in a cluster. Rohit Sharma is marshalling his troops and suddenly Indian supporters have found their voice.

Pathum Nissanka and Kusan Mendis have given Sri Lanka a bright start and for India, it’s important to pick wickets inside the PowerPlay and put the pressure on Sri Lanka. Nissanka is on the attack and the new ball bowlers have to find a way to get an early breakthrough. ⦿ End of Innings: IND 173/8 after 20 overs: India rode on Rohit Sharma’s fantastic knock of 41-ball 72 and his knock was studded with five hits to the fence and four sixes. But, apart from Rohit, the others hardly fired as Suryakumar Yadav was the second highest scorer with a 29-ball 34. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant did try their best with identical scores of 13-ball 17 but Ashwin with a maximum boosted India’s score and also the confidence. The ball isn’t exactly coming onto the bat and mind you Ashwin has been drafted in the side and along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Sri Lanka needs to be wary of the spin web. See you on the other side of the chase. India will fancy its chances, Sri Lanka will eye a bright start. Let the chase begin!

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle and it’s important India gets a good start in the PowerPlay. Madhushanka, the left-arm pacer will be starting proceedings and it will be Rahul on strike. ⦿ Toss: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bowl first. Ashwin replaces Bishnoi

⦿ India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

India finds itself in a must-win clash against Sri Lanka and this will test the character and nerves of the Rohit Sharma-led team after it faltered in a nail-biting encounter against Pakistan. ⦿ Toss at 7:00 PM.

IND vs SL Live Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be aird LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be held in Dubai.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.