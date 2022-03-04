India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, 1st Test Updates: Rohit, Mayank open for India in Kohli's 100th Test

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Mohali.

LIVE COMMENTARY

Lakmal starts off with a loosener and follows it up with an outswinger. In his last nine Test matches, Lakmal has averaged 22.00 with the ball. A maiden over to start with. What will keep the batter guessing is Lakmal's added ability to move it into the right-handers.

Vishwa Fernando to turn up the heat from the Shivalik end. With a nudge towards point, Rohit has got the scoreboard running.

- Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal making their way to the middle. Suranga Lakmal to open the bowling.

- Time for the national anthems. Sri Lanka is up first.

- Kohli has been felicitated with a framed Test cap by head coach Rahul Dravid. "It is a special moment for me. My wife is here and so is my brother. Everyone is very proud. It is indeed a team game and it couldn't have been possible without you. Thanks to the BCCI as well. In present day cricket, with the amount we play with three formats and an IPL, the one takeaway the next generation can take from me is that I played 100 games in the purest format," says Kohli.

PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

WHAT THEY SAID

Karunaratne: We wanted to bat first as well. We are playing three seamers, but it is a good wicket to bat on. We have played 300 Tests but never won in India. We have a good team, with the senior and junior combinations. We are prepared. We are going in with two spinners.

Rohit: Important for us to put runs on the board and take it from there. It is a huge honour to be captaining India. It is something I never dreamt of. We know it is a special occasion. Not many people go on to play 100 Tests, and Virat has been looking forward to this game. We are playing three spinners and two seamers.

TOSS

Rohit Sharma, in his first game as Test skipper, wins the toss and opts to bat.

MATCH PREVIEW

After six years of facilitating the team’s unprecedented success, sharpening its killer instinct, intimidating opponents, and sowing the seeds for a world-class fast-bowling attack, Virat Kohli braces up for the third phase of his prosperous Test career, now with the responsibility of captaincy away from him for good.

Kohli, the batter, will be one of the main objects of focus during the first Test against Sri Lanka at the PCA stadium here.

The Indian cricket team has gone through abrupt changes in recent months, and perhaps a decisive shift in the ethos is palpable. The old bullishness is slowly giving away to prudence and caution.

READ | Sourav Ganguly: Virat Kohli still has time to achieve greater milestones

Friday’s Test won’t feature regulars Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha, some of whom seem to be well past their prime and all of whom have been judged based on their performances as well as their value for the future.

The selectors have instead thrown a lifeline to players who haven’t been in the periphery of the national team despite performances in first-class cricket: Priyank Panchal, who has been piling on runs for a decade for Gujarat; S. Bharat, a capable bat and a reliable guard behind the stumps for Andhra; and Saurabh Kumar, the left-arm spinner for Uttar Pradesh.

New challenge for Rohit

India’s fresh start in 2022 is being shepherded in by Rohit Sharma, an excellent batter but one who struggled to cement his spot in the Test team for several years. Now a regular in the red-ball format with runs in England last year, Rohit earned the captaincy after 15 years of international cricket across formats.

The legacy of Kohli is a big one – victories in SENA countries (only in South Africa and New Zealand success has eluded the side) - and Rohit will surely want to establish his imprint without losing the gains made under Kohli.

His captaincy record with Mumbai Indians will give him confidence for the top job, but leading the team in Test cricket is a wholly different challenge, a fact he admitted in the press conference. The upcoming Test, then also becomes a trial for the untested Rohit for his decision-making capacities, his intuitions, and his body language.

ALSO READ | Kohli's 100th Test: Full list of Indian cricketers who are part of elite club

India may see new spinners blossom under Rohit, and it remains to be seen if he can provide the finishing touches to the team's dominance in England and Australia.

Dimuth Karunaratne’s Sri Lanka will be keen to spring a surprise and obtain its first-ever win in India, in what will be its 300th Test. It can take inspiration from Bandula Warnapura’s team in September 1982 that came three wickets close to securing a victory.

Stalwarts Angelo Mathews, Karunaratne and Dinesh Chandimal lend weight to the batting, and the team has promising young players in Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka. The spin attack led by Lasith Embuldeniya, however, isn’t too strong; Wanindu Hasaranga, the leg-spinner, hasn’t yet recovered from COVID-19.

For India, the major puzzle will be the middle-order slots left vacant, for Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are all capable batters, in form and possessing excellent credentials. The three fast bowlers chosen for this game could be Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah, the vice-captain.

PITCH REPORT

"A very good batting track. A closer look shows a lot of cracks. But the groundsmen tell me these are not going to widen. There will be a lot of traffic in the middle during the course of the game. The spike marks will make certain areas crumble. There are patches of grass which will aid carry that will assist pacers. The spinners will come to play later on. One would look to win the toss and bat," reckon Deep Dasgupta and Russell Arnold.

DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Virat Kohli, Dimuth Karunaratne, Shreyas Iyer (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhananjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Suranga Lakmal, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Team composition: IND 7:4 SL | Credits left: 0.5

PREDICTED PLAYING XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Praveen Jayawickrama

TEAMS (from)

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, S. Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay.