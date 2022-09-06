Cricket

IND vs SL Streaming Info Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Sri Lanka beats India by six wickets in thriller

IND vs SL LIVE, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Here is how you can watch the India versus Sri Lanka match and follow the live scorecard on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 09:09 IST
Rohit Sharma of India in action.

Rohit Sharma of India in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India will take on Sri Lanka in a must-win Super 4 match of Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table: Wins, results, qualification scenarios

Where can I watch the live streaming of the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be streamed LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.

Which TV channels will broadcast IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be aird LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

At what time will the IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

India vs Sri Lanka Head-to-head, Asia Cup 2022 Super 4: Records, T20 stats, squads

Where will IND vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match be held?

The India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match will be held in Dubai.

When will Asia Cup 2022 end?

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11, 2022 with the final in Dubai.

THE SQUADS
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.  Standby Players: Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer.
SRI LANKA: Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhanushaka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Banuka Rajapaksha, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanidu Hasaranga, Mahesh Theekshana, Jeffery Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Nuwanindu Fernando.

