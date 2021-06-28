Indian team arrives in Sri Lanka for limited-overs series

Team India arrived in Colombo on Monday for a limited-overs series (three ODIs, three T20Is) against Sri Lanka starting July 13.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story captioned: "Touchdown, Sri Lanka, Colombo."

The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will field a new-look team in the absence of several first-choice players, who are currently in England getting ready for a five-Test series against the host.

The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for this tour. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K. Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya have received maiden call-ups to the national team. The squad also features two wicket-keeper batsmen in Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

A day before the departure, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth." According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1, and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.

They will also play intra-squad simulated games.