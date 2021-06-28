Cricket Cricket Indian team arrives in Sri Lanka for limited-overs series The Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1 and will have phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5. PTI 28 June, 2021 18:15 IST The Indian white-ball team led by Shikhar Dhawan, featuring as many as six uncapped players, arrived in Colombo from Mumbai for its four-week tour which will feature six limited overs games against Sri Lanka. (FILE PHOTO) - GETTY IMAGES PTI 28 June, 2021 18:15 IST Team India arrived in Colombo on Monday for a limited-overs series (three ODIs, three T20Is) against Sri Lanka starting July 13.All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared an Instagram story captioned: "Touchdown, Sri Lanka, Colombo."The Shikhar Dhawan-led India will field a new-look team in the absence of several first-choice players, who are currently in England getting ready for a five-Test series against the host.READ: T20 World Cup to be played in UAE and Oman, confirms BCCI The BCCI had named a 20-member squad for this tour. Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, K. Gowtham and Chetan Sakariya have received maiden call-ups to the national team. The squad also features two wicket-keeper batsmen in Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.A day before the departure, Dhawan had said that this was "a nice blend of experience and youth." According to the Sri Lanka Cricket website, the Indian team will be in room quarantine from June 29 to July 1, and then there will be phased out training from July 2 to 4 and subsequently team training from July 5.ALSO READ: Dickwella, Mendis face inquiry for alleged bio-bubble breach in England They will also play intra-squad simulated games. Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :