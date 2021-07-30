Sri Lankan team to get USD 100,000 for T20I series win over India

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced a cash reward of USD 100,000 for its national team for the T20I series win over India.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket lauded the effort of the players, coaches, and the support staff for bringing this much-needed victory, which it believes will augur well for the National team going forward.

"Hence, in order to recognize this victory, the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket decided to award a sum of US$ 100,000 for the National team," said SLC in a statement.

Sri Lanka won the three-match series against a severely depleted Indian team 2-1 on Thursday night. It was Sri Lanka's first T20I series win over India.