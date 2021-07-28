India vs Sri Lanka T20I series to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare

The T20I series between India and Sri Lanka is set to go ahead despite eight Indian players missing out of action after being identified as close contacts of Krunal Pandya.

While Pandya - who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday - has already been shifted to a different hotel for isolation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) office-bearers confirmed to Sportstar that the series is on.

READ: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Probable Playing 11 Live Updates: Who will feature in IND's XI vs SL in Colombo?

It is believed that with top players unavailable for selection, the net bowlers - Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh - have been included as regular members of the squad and are available for selection. Contrary to speculations, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the side for the remaining two matches.

The second T20I will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, followed by the third and final game on Thursday.

More to follow...