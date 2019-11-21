India vs West Indies: Shami returns to T20 squad, Dube gets ODI call-up

Keeping the ICC World T20 in 2020 in mind, India pacer Mohammed Shami has been recalled to the T20I squad for the series against the West Indies in December. The right-arm pacer last appeared in the shortest format two years ago.

There will be no rest for captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma, whose workload was a concern ahead of the BCCI senior selection committee meeting here on Thursday.

Kohli will be leading the side in the ODIs as well as the T20Is.

Shikhar Dhawan has been handed a longer run, but the southpaw suffered a freak knee injury in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 fixture on Thursday. He had to take multiple stitches but is expected to be fit in a week’s time. The first match against the Caribbeans starts in Mumbai on December 6.

Mayank Agarwal, who made a strong case for a limited-overs call up, has to wait along with Kerala batsman Sanju Samson. The selectors decided to continue with Rishabh Pant as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman.

Krunal Pandya’s ouster is a ray of hope for chinaman Kuldeep Yadav who last appeared in a T20I in February. The series could be a restart for the Kuldeep-Yuzvendra Chahal partnership. But the direct replacement of Pandya is the seasoned Ravindra Jadeja.

There is still no trace of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the scheme of things. He had started training in Ranchi raising speculations about a possible comeback. He didn’t play an international match since the Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal against New Zealand.

It also remains to be seen how the injury-prone Kedar Jadhav holds up in the ODIs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also makes a return.