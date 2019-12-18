IND vs WI: Rohit, Rahul tons and Kuldeep hat-trick guide India to series-levelling win

Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick - removing the dangerous Shai Hope, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph in his eighth over - was the icing on the cake after openers Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul slammed brilliant centuries as India scripted a comprehensive, 107-run win over West Indies in the second one-day international (ODI) to keep the three-match series alive at the Dr. YSR-ACA-VDCA Stadium here on Wednesday.

A brilliant fielding effort by Shreyas Iyer from the deep to run out Shimron Hetmyer and then a beauty by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja to clean up Roston Chase after pacer Shardul Thakur struck the first blow, inducing a knick to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were just the kind of blows which India badly needed to put a check on the visitor's chase.

But later Shai Hope, who was dropped on zero at second slip by Rahul off pacer Deepak Chahar, put on a 106-run stand for the fourth wicket with a belligerent Nicholas Pooran, who was also lucky to be dropped on 22 by Chahar off Jadeja, to raise some hopes for their team.

However, once pacer Mohammed Shami sent back the dangerous Pooran, pulling one straight to the fielder in the deep, and dismissed Kieron Pollard for a first-ball duck playing away from his body to edge to the keeper, it was only a question of delaying the inevitable. Interestingly, the two captains fell for a first-ball duck in this match.

- Rohit, Rahul slam tons -

When India was put in to bat earlier, opener Rohit served another reminder that if he gets off to a slow and cautious start, he would make the most of it as he carved out his 28th ODI century, while his opening partner Rahul scored his third ODI century and first at home.

The two put on 227 for the first wicket against West Indies, clearly dashing whatever hopes West Indian captain Kieron Pollard had of making early inroads on a pitch which offered little to the bowlers, who were disciplined to start with but withered away as the innings progressed.

India's Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul complete a single during their 227-run opening partnership against West Indies on Wednesday. - K_R_DEEPAK

Rahul was the more aggressive to start with some brilliant strokes including a six over point off Jason Holder and later on another huge six off debutant, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre over long-on.

Rohit, who was dropped on 70, showed his class when he pulled pacer Joseph nonchalantly over fine-leg for a six and then hit a stunning shot over covers off Jason Holder, falling all over in the process.

Rahul, who reached his century with a pull off Joseph, soon perished trying to squeeze one pitched in the blockhole by the same bowler. He was caught in the deep.

And captain Virat Kohli arrived to a thunderous roar at the venue where he had scored three ODI centuries. But soon there was a deafening silence as he fell for a rare, first-ball duck when Pollard, in his first over, dug one in to see Kohli mistime a flat pull only to be caught inside the circle.

Rohit, who looked good for another double century in this format, was dismissed by left-arm pacer Sheldon Cottrell in the 44th over.

And compounding West Indians' misery towards the end were the fireworks from Shreyas, who scored his fourth consecutive fifty, and southpaw Rishabh Pant, who put on 73 runs in just four overs.

A more confident Pant hit Cottrell for 6,0,4,6,4,4 in the 46th over and in the next over Shreyas carted Chase for 6,6,4,6,6 to propel India's total.

Earlier in the day, the two teams observed two minutes of silence before the start of the game as a mark of respect to the West Indian great Basil Butcher, who passed away yesterday.