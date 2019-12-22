India vs West Indies LIVE: Kohli & Co. aim to seal series at Barabati

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the third and final ODI between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Having levelled the series in Visakhapatnam, Team India will look to seal the series and register its 10th straight bilateral series win. Christmas is round the corner and Virat Kohli would like to sign off the year with a win.

But first, here's the preview from our correspondent, Y.B. Sarangi.

India vs West Indies: Who will blink first in the series decider?

India’s recent shows of resilience, evident from its confident fightbacks in T20 series against Bangladesh and the West Indies, will hold it in good stead in the third and final one-day international against the Caribbeans at the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday.

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, the decider may turn Barabati Stadium into a pressure cooker.

India vs West Indies: Know my game really well right now, says Shreyas Iyer

With experience, Shreyas Iyer is ripening into a responsible middle order batsman and his knocks of 70 and 53 against West Indies in the ongoing one-day international series have helped India immensely.

Having been there, done that, the Indians know their job well.

India's Navdeep Saini bowls during a nets session at the Barabati Stadium. - K.R. DEEPAK

“Even the last match was a do-or-die (affair) for us with the series on the line. We will play with the similar mindset. When the stakes are high, I feel all the players pull their socks up, put up their hands… We will try to create that magical moment so that it can affect the team in a positive way,” Shreyas Iyer said.

India vs West Indies ODI: Barabati all set to host series-decider

The Barabati Stadium is at its prettiest shape in recent times as it gets ready to host the third and series-deciding one-day international between India and West here on Sunday.

The clock tower at the Barabati Stadium, which was affected during Cyclone Fani, went through some significant restoration work ahead of the third ODI. - K.R. DEEPAK

The 61-year-old venue, which bore the brunt of cyclone Fani in May last, demanded a lot of attention after the ODI was allotted to the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA).

It was a tough task for the newly-elected OCA office-bearers, who got about two months to put everything in place.

Squads (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Evin Lewis, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Match officials: David Boon (match referee), Shaun George and Nitin Menon (on-field umpires), Rod Tucker (TV umpire), Anil Choudhary (fourth umpire)

Match starts at 1:30pm.