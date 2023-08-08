IND vs WI: Changes India might make for 3rd T20I against West Indies

Team India is off to a losing start in the five-match T20I series against West Indies and the Hardik Pandya-led side will aim to bounce back and deny the host a rare series win when the third T20I gets underway on Tuesday.

IND vs WI: India’s top-order under pressure in must-win third T20I

In both the games, India’s batting has faltered, and the bowlers haven’t been able to make much of an impact.

Pandya has stayed calm under pressure despite results not going India’s way. But with the series on the line, India might make changes to the Playing XI.

Debut for Yashasvi Jaiswal?

With Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill unable to give good starts at the top - the opening pair is averaging 10.5 - India will be tempted to play left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, giving Jaiswal a debut in a must-win game will be an interesting call.

Kishan, being a left-hander, is a like-for-like replacement, and Sanju Samson could don the gloves. But Samson himself hasn’t been able to make an impact. If Samson makes way for Jaiswal, the team management will have to take a call on who amongst Kishan, Gill and Jaiswal open the batting.

Leave out Mukesh Kumar?

Mukesh has played only two matches so far but hasn’t been able to make much of an impact. He has picked only one wicket in the two games and has gone for more than 8.6 runs per over. With the likes of Avesh Khan and Umran Malik available for selection, Mukesh might make way for either of the pacers.

With slow pitches on offer, Avesh’s cutters could be an asset while Umran will steam in with raw pace to trouble the West Indies batters.

Kuldeep Yadav back in Playing XI?

The left-arm wrist spinner got injured ahead of the second T20I and was forced to miss the match that West Indies won by two wickets. Kuldeep has had a memorable tour so far and will be crucial in the next three games. However, with Chahal returning impressive figures of 3-0-19-2 in the second T20I, India might leave out Ravi Bishnoi for Kuldeep.