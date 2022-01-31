India vs West Indies: CAB hopes to allow fans for T20I series after new govt. guidelines

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is optimistic about getting the fans back to the Eden Gardens for the three-match T20I series between India and the West Indies.

With the West Bengal government allowing 75 per cent capacity for all indoor and outdoor sporting events, the state association believes that it may now be possible to bring the spectators back to the venue when the iconic Eden Gardens hosts the T20Is on February 16, 18 and 20.

"We are thankful to the Honourable Chief Minister Smt Mamata Banerjee, Chief Secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"It may be recalled that CAB had organised a T20 match against New Zealand successfully in November 2021 with players and support staff in bio-secure environment and with 70 per cent cricket lovers in attendance," Dalmiya said.

"This time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20 international matches against West Indies in a similar manner."

However, the final decision has to be taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The three-match ODI series, beginning in Ahmedabad on Sunday, will be played in an empty stadium.

"Spectators won't be allowed. The players and all the stakeholders will be in a strict bio-bubble," a Gujarat Cricket Association official said.

The Indian team has already reached Ahmedabad on Monday and the players are currently under mandatory quarantine. The West Indies team is expected to arrive on Tuesday.