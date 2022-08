India vs West Indies live score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma’s men eye winning finish at Lauderhill

India vs West Indies live score: Catch live score and commentary from the fifth T20I between India and West Indies in Lauderhill.

India’s Axar Patel, second from left, celebrates after West Indies’ Nicolas Pooran was run out. | Photo Credit: AP

India vs West Indies live score: Catch live score and commentary from the fifth T20I between India and West Indies in Lauderhill.

Squads West Indies Squad Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh India Squad Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan Read more stories on Cricket.