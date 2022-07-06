Cricket Cricket India squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Shikhar Dhawan to captain Shikhar Dhawan to captain the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, announced BCCI on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 15:38 IST Dravid with Shikhar Dhawan. - PTI Team Sportstar 06 July, 2022 15:38 IST The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.Shikhar Dhawan to captain the Indian squad against the West Indies.Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series.The senior selection committee of the BCCI named a 16-member Indian team for the ODIs.All the three games will be played in Port of Spain.After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh. ScheduleSr. No.DayDateMatchVenue1Friday22 July1 ODIPort of Spain2Sunday24 July2 ODIPort of Spain3Wednesday27 July3 ODIPort of Spain(with inputs from PTI) Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :