India squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Shikhar Dhawan to captain

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Shikhar Dhawan to captain the Indian squad against the West Indies.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series.

The senior selection committee of the BCCI named a 16-member Indian team for the ODIs.

All the three games will be played in Port of Spain.

After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Schedule

Sr. No. Day Date Match Venue 1 Friday 22 July 1 ODI Port of Spain 2 Sunday 24 July 2 ODI Port of Spain 3 Wednesday 27 July 3 ODI Port of Spain

(with inputs from PTI)