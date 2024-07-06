ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill

India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday said he should have carried the bat through the first T20I against Zimbabwe here, while terming his side’s batting effort as ‘disappointing’.

An inexperienced Zimbabwe beat an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I match of the five-match series here.

“Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would’ve been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“There was a bit of hope for us. But while chasing 115 and your No. 10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong,” he added.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener

India was recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players.

Gill said the team could not execute its plans.

“We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn’t pan out that way,” he added. He also said India was a bit under-par on the field, despite bowling well to restrict the host to 115 for nine.

“We bowled pretty well. We let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty,” he noted.

Job isn’t done: Raza

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza was understandably delighted with the big win, but reminded his side that the series is still alive.

“Feel really happy about the win. But the job is not done, the series is not over. World champions play like world champions so we need to be ready for the next game,” said Raza.

However, Raza was not happy with the way Zimbabwe batted and hoped for improvement in that department in the coming matches.

ALSO READ | Andy Flower expects young India to step up against Zimbabwe

“This isn’t a wicket where you get bowled out for 115. Credit to the bowlers of both sides. It’s clearly an indication that we need to up our skills. We had our plans, we stuck to it and we backed our guys,” he said.

The 38-year-old said his side’s catching and fielding were excellent and kept the pressure on India.

“Our catching and ground fielding was amazing but we did make some errors. It shows that there’s room for improvement. We knew the fans would lift us up and give us energy, credit to them, it helped us,” he said.