MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill

An inexperienced Zimbabwe beat an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I match of the five-match series.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:19 IST , Harare - 2 MINS READ

PTI
India’s Shubman Gill.
India’s Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s Shubman Gill. | Photo Credit: AFP

India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday said he should have carried the bat through the first T20I against Zimbabwe here, while terming his side’s batting effort as ‘disappointing’.

An inexperienced Zimbabwe beat an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I match of the five-match series here.

“Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would’ve been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“There was a bit of hope for us. But while chasing 115 and your No. 10 batter is out there, you know something is wrong,” he added.

ALSO READ | Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener

India was recently crowned champions in the T20 World Cup albeit with a different set of players.

Gill said the team could not execute its plans.

“We spoke about taking time and enjoying our batting but it didn’t pan out that way,” he added. He also said India was a bit under-par on the field, despite bowling well to restrict the host to 115 for nine.

“We bowled pretty well. We let ourselves down in the field. We were not up to standard and everyone looked a bit rusty,” he noted.

Job isn’t done: Raza

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza was understandably delighted with the big win, but reminded his side that the series is still alive.

“Feel really happy about the win. But the job is not done, the series is not over. World champions play like world champions so we need to be ready for the next game,” said Raza.

However, Raza was not happy with the way Zimbabwe batted and hoped for improvement in that department in the coming matches.

ALSO READ | Andy Flower expects young India to step up against Zimbabwe

“This isn’t a wicket where you get bowled out for 115. Credit to the bowlers of both sides. It’s clearly an indication that we need to up our skills. We had our plans, we stuck to it and we backed our guys,” he said.

The 38-year-old said his side’s catching and fielding were excellent and kept the pressure on India.

“Our catching and ground fielding was amazing but we did make some errors. It shows that there’s room for improvement. We knew the fans would lift us up and give us energy, credit to them, it helped us,” he said.

Related Topics

India /

Zimbabwe /

Shubman Gill

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill
    PTI
  3. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Alexander-Arnold on the bench for ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 British Grand Prix 2024: Russell takes pole as Mercedes shuts out front row
    Kavita Menon _80892
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill
    PTI
  2. ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe stuns India by 13 runs to win opener
    PTI
  3. ZIM vs IND, 1st T20I: What is the lowest total defended against India in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  4. ZIM vs IND: Abhishek Sharma becomes the 4th Indian to get out on a duck in T20I debut
    Team Sportstar
  5. ZIM vs IND Highlights, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe pulls off shock win vs India in series opener
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India announces squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2024; Harmanpreet named captain
    Team Sportstar
  2. ZIM vs IND 1st T20I: Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill
    PTI
  3. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Alexander-Arnold on the bench for ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. F1 British Grand Prix 2024: Russell takes pole as Mercedes shuts out front row
    Kavita Menon _80892
  5. Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Why is Trent Alexander-Arnold not starting in England vs Switzerland?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment