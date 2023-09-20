India-W vs Malaysia-W Dream11 Prediction, Asian Games quarterfinal: Predicted XI, fantasy teams, squads for Hangzhou 2023

The Indian women’s team will kick start its Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou on Thursday when it takes on Malaysia in the quarterfinals of the cricket competition.

The side will be without its full-time captain Harmanpreet Kaur after she was handed a two-match suspension. In her absence, Smriti Mandhana will marshal the team.

Malaysia had beaten Indonesia in the first round by 22 runs to make its way to the last-eight clash.

PREDCITED 11

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anusha Bareddy

Malaysia: Abdul Rahman, Hashim, Erni Firdauz, Binti Benn Rakquid, Jaafar, Ismail, Zulkifli, Nik Din, Abedul Sam, Wan Rosli, Duraisingam

Team Compositon - IND 7:4 MAS

SQUADS

India: Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Anusha Bareddy.

Malaysia: Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam, Aina Najwa, Wan Julia, Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika.