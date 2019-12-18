Cricket India vs West Indies LIVE: Virat Kohli & co. in must-win situation Get the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live score, updates and commentary with Virat Kohli's men in a do-or-die situation in Visakhapatnam. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 12:03 IST Captains Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard at the toss in Chennai. - PTI Team Sportstar Last Updated: 18 December, 2019 12:03 IST Hello, and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the second One-Day International between India and the West Indies at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.LIVE UPDATES