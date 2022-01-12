Ahmedabad, Lucknow shortlisted to host West Indies

Ahmedabad and Lucknow have been shortlisted as possible hubs for India’s limited-overs series against the West Indies scheduled from February 6 to 20.

According to the initial itinerary, Ahmedabad (February 6), Jaipur (February 9) and Kolkata (February 12) were supposed to host the ODIs, while Cuttack (February 15), Visakhapatnam (February 18) and Thiruvananthapuram (February 20) were to stage the T20Is.

The COVID-19 surge forced the Board of Control for Cricket in India to prune the venues. At the moment, Lucknow has been shortlisted to stage the ODIs, while Ahmedabad will host the T20Is.

If the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh throw challenges to maintain the bio-secure bubble, all the games will be played in Ahmedabad.