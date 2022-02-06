Cricket

'Magnificent stuff' - India's U-19 World Cup win hailed on Twitter

V. V. S. Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, and others congratulate the Indian team for clinching the U-19 World Cup crown.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2022 11:30 IST

Nishant Sindhu hits the ball en route to his unbeaten 50 in the U-19 World Cup final. India won by four wickets.   -  PTI

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
06 February, 2022 11:30 IST

Former cricketers and others congratulated India on social media for winning the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. India beat England by four wickets to clinch the U-19 World Cup title for the fifth time.

V. V. S. Laxman, who is with the team in the Caribbean, hailed India's resilience and character to tide over a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. On Twitter, he wrote: "Wonderful display of resilience and character! So proud of the boys, it's been great spending time with the Under-19 team and watching them grow. This is just the beginning, I am confident they will go on to bigger things in time to come."

Tamil Nadu and India player Dinesh Karthik said the team had made the country proud. He tweeted: "A six to seal the deal! So so happy for all of you... you all have made us proud! Many congratulations, Team India."

Mithali Raj wrote: "Our future stars are shining bright! Congratulations to Team India for winning the #U19CWC. Well played."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Congratulations Team India for winning the U-19 World Cup. Proud of you."

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and BCCI president, announced a cash award of Rs. 40 lakh for the Indian team for winning the U-19 World Cup. He wrote: "Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff."

He added: "Absolutely breathtaking and tremendous performance under pressure by every member of the team."

Wasim Jaffer hailed India's resilience amid adversity. On Twitter, he wrote: "Covid hit their camp during the WC and at one point had only 12 to choose from. Yet the intensity didn't drop amidst adversity. Won every game, that too clinically. Proud of the team. Special congratulations to @VVSLaxman281, Hrishikesh, Sairaj, Manish & other staff."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Raj Bawa could be a seam-bowling all-rounder for the Indian senior team in future. He wrote: "Raj Bawa could quite possibly be that seam bowling all rounder #India have been craving for years .. #U19CWC."

 

Read more stories on Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App