'Magnificent stuff' - India's U-19 World Cup win hailed on Twitter

Former cricketers and others congratulated India on social media for winning the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. India beat England by four wickets to clinch the U-19 World Cup title for the fifth time.

V. V. S. Laxman, who is with the team in the Caribbean, hailed India's resilience and character to tide over a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. On Twitter, he wrote: "Wonderful display of resilience and character! So proud of the boys, it's been great spending time with the Under-19 team and watching them grow. This is just the beginning, I am confident they will go on to bigger things in time to come."

Tamil Nadu and India player Dinesh Karthik said the team had made the country proud. He tweeted: "A six to seal the deal! So so happy for all of you... you all have made us proud! Many congratulations, Team India."

Mithali Raj wrote: "Our future stars are shining bright! Congratulations to Team India for winning the #U19CWC. Well played."

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh wrote: "Congratulations Team India for winning the U-19 World Cup. Proud of you."

Sourav Ganguly, the former India captain and BCCI president, announced a cash award of Rs. 40 lakh for the Indian team for winning the U-19 World Cup. He wrote: "Congratulations to the under 19 team and the support staff and the selectors for winning the world cup in such a magnificent way ..The cash prize announced by us of 40 lakhs is a small token of appreciation but their efforts are beyond value .. magnificent stuff."

He added: "Absolutely breathtaking and tremendous performance under pressure by every member of the team."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Raj Bawa could be a seam-bowling all-rounder for the Indian senior team in future. He wrote: "Raj Bawa could quite possibly be that seam bowling all rounder #India have been craving for years .. #U19CWC."

