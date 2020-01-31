Women's T20 tri-series Live: Heather Knight leads England women's fightback

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the first match of the Women's T20 tri-nation series in Australia, between India and England at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

LIVE UPDATES

A flurry of fours in the three overs since Fran Wilson's dismissal have taken England women to 81 for four after 13 overs. Heather Knight (batting on 43) and Tammy Beaumount (batting on 7) have added 22 runs for the fifth wicket, Knight, in particular, putting her foot down against the Indian spinners and finding the boundary with the conventional and reverse sweeps.

WICKET! Shikha Pandey castles Fran Wilson with a length ball. A lengthy check for possible no-ball ensues, replays suggest Pandey didn't have much of her heel behind the crease but gets the benefit of the doubt and Wilson, out for 7, continues her walk back to the dugout. England women 59 for four after 10 overs. Tammy Beaumount is the new batter in, joining Heather Knight, who needs to bat through the innings to take England women to a good score.

At the end of nine overs, England women are 55 for three. Harmanpreet Kaur comes into the attack and her first over costs 10 runs. Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav removed Natalie Sciver just when a partnership was starting to grow. Fran Wilson has joined captain Heather Knight, who's batting on 25.

END OF POWERPLAY: Deepti Sharma's first over goes for eight runs, and England women have added 37 runs for the loss of two wickets in the powerplay. England captain Heather Knight gets a life after being dropped on the midwicket boundary by Jemimah Rodrigues.

DROPPED! India captain Harmanpreet Kaur drops Natalie Sciver! It's a full-blooded drive, doesn't get the elevation she was looking for and Hamanpreet, who was a few yards inside the 30-yard circle at mid-off, doesn't hold on. Tough chance, and the ball races away to the boundary. England women 22 for two after four overs.

TWO IN TWO! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes again, this time with the first ball of her second over. Danielle Wyatt steps out and tries to loft the left-arm spinner over the infield. Doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and, with a bit of turn, Gayakwad finds the outside edge, caught at short third by Shikha Pandey. England women's captain Heather Knight joins Natalie Sciver. England 9 for two.

OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes in the first over, removing Amy Jones for 1, caught by Harmanpreet Kaur. England women 4 for one after one over.

Amy Jones and Danielle Wyatt open the batting for England women, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad opens the bowling for India women. Here we go!

Toss update: India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Playing XIs

India women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Veda Krishnamurthy, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

England women: Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn