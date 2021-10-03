AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 4 Live Score AUS 143/4: Jhulan, Vastrakar put India in control, Australia risks follow-on

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Pink Ball Test between Australia Women and India Women in Carrara. This is Lavanya Lakshminarayanan and Dhruva Prasad and we'll be taking you through day 4's play today.

Match summary so far: Day 03: AUS: 143/4 (60 overs) Australia trails by 234 runs,

needs 85 runs to avoid follow-on

Day 02: IND: 276/5 (Play called off due to bad weather)

Day 01: IND: 132/1 (Play called off due to bad weather)



8:50 AM IST: Close to 40 minutes left for day 4 to begin. Will India enforce the follow-on? Can Australia build with Perry and Gardner? Can India extract a win out of a game that looks headed towards a draw? So many questions. Just one day to answer it all

Day 03 recap:

Biggest recap point: Carrara got an entire day of uninterrupted cricket.

India started the day on 276/5 with Taniya Bhatia and Deepti Sharma at the crease.

The duo got off to a slow start, not exactly ideal given the time left in the match. The strategy seemed to be to tire out the Aussies with the game all but certainly heading towards a draw

Deepti Sharma scored a half century

Ellyse Perry got her 300th international wicket, making her the only woman to score 5000 runs and take 300 wickets. She has a FIFA World Cup goal to her name too!

India declared at 377/8, it's highest score in Women's Tests. This was also the highest total a visiting side has made when batting 1st in a women's Test in Australia, beating England's 290 at the WACA in 1984.

total a visiting side has made when batting 1st in a women's Test in Australia, beating England's 290 at the WACA in 1984. Australia, after spending 140 overs on the field over 2.5 days, got off to a rocky start with Jhulan Goswami removing Beth Mooney early

Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning steadied the ship for a while with a 46-run partnership before an engaging over from Jhulan Goswami saw Healy make the long walk back to the pavilion

Pooja Vastrakar removed Lanning after which Ellyse Perry and Tahlia McGrath were tasked with rebuilding. The duo stitched a 39-run stand for the 4th wicket before Vastrakar took care of McGrath

While Aussie pacers struggled to get anything out of the wicket, bowling under the lights seemed to suit the Indian pace arsenal, with all four Aussie wickets to fall going to them.

Australia trails by 234 runs and needs 85 runs to avoid the follow-on.



Report: AUS v IND Pink Ball Test: India leave Australia at 143/4 at stumps on Day 3

Highlights: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 3 Highlights: Jhulan Goswami, Vastrakar shine as Australia needs 85 to avoid follow-on



Day 02 recap:

India started the day on 132/1 with Punam Raut and Smriti Mandhana at the crease

Mandhana scored her maiden Test century which came with a bunch of records







Raut walked after thinking she knicked the ball to the keeper despite the umpire denying the wicket

India was at 276/5 when rain interrupted the match yet again. Lightning activity quickly moved to a full-fledged hail storm. A wet outfield meant play was called off for the day

With just two days remaining in the Test, India faces the decision of declaration to open up the contest a little more.

108 overs will need to be bowled on the last two days now, with the 30-minute advanced start to make up for delays as was set at the end of day 1

Deepti Sharma and Taniya Bhatia will resume for India on Saturday



MATCH REPORT: AUS v IND Pink Ball Test: Lightning, heavy rain force early stumps on day two as India reach 276/5

Highlights of day 2: AUS-W vs IND-W Pink Ball Test Day 2 Highlights: Play called off as India stumbles at 276/5 after Mandhana century

Mandhana on her innings:

Day 01 recap:

Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to field

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma put together a 93-run partnership for the first wicket

Australian pacers struggled to bowl the right lengths to the openers, especially Smriti. The wicket did not provide the help Lanning anticipated

Lone wicket of Shafali Verma falls on day 1

Rain washed out two sessions almost entirely

India ends day 1 on 132/1 with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 80

Adjustment: Day 2,3,4 will begin 30 minutes early to adjust overs lost on day 1

Here is a detailed analysis of day 1 and what went right and wrong for both sides: The Mandhana storm, rain delay and a frustrating day for Aussies

THE SERIES SO FAR: Australia comes into this Test with a 2-1 lead in the three ODIs played in Mackay. The third ODI saw India bring Meg Lanning's side's unbeaten run in the format to an end. 26 consecutive wins in the format is no joke and it rightly took a special performance from the Indians to halt this record run. Read more here: India beats Australia by two wickets to end 26-match ODI unbeaten streak



PLAYING XI: Australia XI: Healy (wk), Mooney, Lanning (c), Perry, McGrath, Gardner, Sutherland, Molineux, Wareham, Brown, Campbell



India XI: Mandhana, Verma, Raut, Raj (c), Y.Bhatia, Sharma, T Bhatia (wk), Vastrakar, Goswami, Singh, Gayakwad



INJURY NEWS:

There are quite a few injury updates ahead of this Test. Harmanpreet Kaur will not play this game due to a thumb injury. For Australia, Rachel Haynes will sit out not just this Test but the rest of the series due a hamstring injury she sustained during the ODI leg of the series.



FOUR POINTS ARE ON OFFER FOR THE WINNER OF THIS TEST MATCH. Should Australia win, the side will take an unassailable lead in the series.



HERE'S HOW THE POINTS TABLE OF THE MULTI-FORMAT SERIES LOOKS:

FORMAT AUSTRALIA INDIA TESTS - - ODI 4 2 T20IS -

WHERE TO WATCH

WHERE TO WATCH

You can catch the one-off Pink Ball Test between India and Australia on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be streamed live on the Sony Liv app.