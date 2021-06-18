India Women vs England Women: Impressive to watch Shafali Verma bat, says Smriti Mandhana

Shafali Verma continued to dominate the England attack on the third day of the one-off Test before rain washed out the final session of the day.

Shafali became only the fourth player and the youngest one in the history of women's cricket to hit consecutive half-centuries on debut taking India to 83 for 1 at stumps.

Fellow opener Smriti Mandhana, who hit a half-century in the first innings and forged a record 167-run opening partnership for the first wicket had the best seat in the house.

"It's very positive for Indian cricket the way Shafali has shown her maturity at the Test level. It's impressive to watch Shafali bat from the other end and also to bat along. We both keep things simple and we don't discuss too much about batting in the middle. I hope she keeps going the way she is," Smriti said during a virtual interaction after the day's play.

India was bowled out for 231 in the first innings and in the second essay, Smriti was dismissed for just eight, caught in the slips off Katherine Brunt's bowling.

"I threw away my wicket and it wasn't that a great ball. I think the conditions changed slightly but I don't think it wasn't playable. Despite overcast conditions, it was a good wicket to bat on," the opener said.

The India eves are playing a Test match after a gap of almost seven years and the lack of playing four-day cricket was clearly visible as India collapsed from a position of strength.

India started the day at 187/5 needing another 60 runs to avoid follow-on but lost 7 for 20 to be eventually bowled out for 231.

"It will be an excuse but that can be considered a reason as we aren't used to batting the odd 50 overs that much but I won't say that I got out because of my lack of experience in Test matches as I threw my wicket away in the last session yesterday but yes the slight pressure of ending the day unbeaten played a part and that will come with more Test matches we play. One hour before Lunch, Tea and Day's play, those sessions will be important," the opener said.