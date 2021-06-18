India Women vs England Women Test, Day 3 Live Report: India Women 231 all out, England enforces follow-on

Sophie Ecclestone picked four wickets as England bowled out India for 231 and enforced the follow-on on Day three of the one-off Test at the County Ground in Bristol.

Ecclestone finished with 4/88 and skipper Heather Knight picked two wickets as India trail by a massive 165 runs.

India started the day at 187/5 needing another 60 runs to avoid follow-on but lost 7 for 20 to start the day on a poor note.

Without adding a single run to its overnight total, India eves lost two wickets in vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Taniya Bhatia as the collapse continued.

From 167 for no loss on Day two, courtesy brilliant knocks from Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, the rest failed to apply themselves.

Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar engineered a rescue act in India's bid to avoid the follow-on. However, the new ball did the trick immediately as Katherine Brunt castled Vastrakar to break the 33-run stand. Anya Shrubsole cleaned up Jhulan Goswami to end the India innings.