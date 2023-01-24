Cricket

Tri-Series: Mandhana, Harmanpreet star as India beats West Indies to register 2nd consecutive win

Radha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey combined to concede merely 44 in 12 overs. India eventually restricted West Indies to 111 for 4 in 20 overs to get its second win in the series.

Team Sportstar
24 January, 2023 08:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana in action during the second T20I between India women and Australia women at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on December 11, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Smriti Mandhana in action during the second T20I between India women and Australia women at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on December 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Smriti Mandhana slammed an unbeaten 74 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56 not out as India women’s cricket team beat West Indies by 56 runs to register its second successive win in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London on Monday night.

Opting to bat first, India posted 167 for 2 in 20 overs, with Mandhana and Harmanpreet scoring quickfire fifties.

West Indies, beginning the chase, lost three quick wickets in the Powerplay as Deepti Sharma sent both the openers - Rashada Williams and Britney Cooper - packing, while Radha Yadav dismissed Shemaine Campbelle.

In the opening game of the tournament, India beat host South Africa by 27 runs.

India will play its next match against South Africa on January 28.

