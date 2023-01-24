Smriti Mandhana slammed an unbeaten 74 while captain Harmanpreet Kaur scored 56 not out as India women’s cricket team beat West Indies by 56 runs to register its second successive win in the ongoing tri-series in South Africa at the Buffalo Park in East London on Monday night.

Opting to bat first, India posted 167 for 2 in 20 overs, with Mandhana and Harmanpreet scoring quickfire fifties.

West Indies, beginning the chase, lost three quick wickets in the Powerplay as Deepti Sharma sent both the openers - Rashada Williams and Britney Cooper - packing, while Radha Yadav dismissed Shemaine Campbelle.

Radha, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Shikha Pandey combined to concede merely 44 in 12 overs. India eventually restricted West Indies to 111 for 4 in 20 overs to get its second win in the series.

In the opening game of the tournament, India beat host South Africa by 27 runs.

India will play its next match against South Africa on January 28.