Players lacked game time, says Raman after India's defeat against South Africa

As India women's team suffered a 1-4 defeat against South Africa in the five-match ODI series, India head coach W.V. Raman admitted that it is not easy for players to return to action after a year and play with absolute intensity.

"As far as selectorial issues are concerned, I think it's only fair that I talk to them if required and I talk to them directly. In terms of what transpired in this series, it is very simple. The girls lacked the game time and they were all short in terms of mental stamina and cricketing fitness. By that, I mean it's not easy to come back after 15 months and play the ODI series with the intensity and focus that is required to put the opposition under pressure," Raman said.

"These things do happen to the best of players and teams, I am sure the girls will work on it, I have seen them do it in the past and I have no doubt that they will do that in the future as well," the India head coach said.

Harmanpreet Kaur was retired hurt during in the final ODI and Raman said: "From what I gather, she has sustained a hip strain Grade 1 and it will be monitored and all the necessary procedures will be followed. I do not think it is a serious injury, we might see her take the field in the T20I series, as things stand now."

With the T20I series beginning later this week, Raman said the team plans to execute plans. "The one thing I know for certain is that we will be figuring in a T20I series in a couple of days time and of course, lot of things will be planned and executed in the months to come. There are quite a few series which are being planned and I am sure it will happen. As of now, I cannot tell you for certain about the rest of the series that might happen in the future."