India women's tour of Australia: Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh make it to the Indian team

Uttar Pradesh's Meghna Singh has been named in the India women's squad for the tour of Australia, while Himachal Pradesh's Renuka Singh Thakur has been included in the T20I squad.

The Indian team will leave for Down Under on August 29 and will undergo two-week long quarantine before the series begins on September 19. While the selectors opted for the tried and tested side, Yastika Bhatia - who was in the squad for the home series against South Africa - has been included in the T20I side.

Both Meghna and Renuka have been consistent performers at the domestic level, and the selectors decided to include them for the important tour. It is believed that the squad may be permitted to train after being under hard quarantine for the first seven days. The team will play three ODIs, a day-night Test and three T20Is in Australia.

The Squad

One-off Test & ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht.

T20I series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Yastika Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur.