India remains third on WTC points table after Edgbaston defeat

India remained third on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table following its seven-wicket defeat against England in the rescheduled 5th Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

With six games still left for India in this WTC cycle - four against Australia at home and two against Bangladesh away - it can reach a maximum PCT (percentage of points won) of 68.98.

Pos Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points PCT 1 Australia 9 6 0 3 84 77.78 2 South Africa 7 5 2 0 60 71.43 3 India 12 6 4 2 77 53.47 4 Pakistan 7 3 2 0 44 52.38 5 Sri Lanka 7 3 3 1 40 47.62 6 West Indies 9 4 3 2 54 50.00 7 England 16 5 7 4 64 33.33 8 New Zealand 9 2 6 1 28 25.93 9 Bangladesh 10 1 8 1 16 13.33

Leader Australia has 10 matches remaining (one in Sri Lanka, four in India, two against West Indies at home and three against South Africa). The Proteas - placed second - play three Tests against England and Australia away and two against West Indies at home.

Close on the heels of India is archrival Pakistan, which plays five of its seven matches remaining at home (three against England and two against New Zealand). It plays Sri Lanka in two away Tests.