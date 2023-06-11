Virat Kohli finishes WTC 2021-23 cycle as India’s top run-scorer

Published : Jun 11, 2023 18:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Virat Kohli of India walks past the ICC World Test Championship Mace on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle with 932 runs in 17 matches.

Kohli pipped Cheteshwar Pujara to the top spot by four runs during India’s 209-run defeat to Australia in the WTC final at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Ahead of the final, Pujara was first on the list, 18 runs ahead of Kohli. However, Kohli struck 49 in the second innings of the final to go past Pujara.

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident and missed the final, is the third highest-scoring Indian batter in this cycle with 868 runs in 12 games. Captain Rohit Sharma is fourth (758 runs), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (721).

Interestingly, the highest averaging Indian batter is all-rounder Axar Patel, who averaged 45.80 for his 458 runs in nine matches.