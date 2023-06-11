Magazine

Virat Kohli finishes WTC 2021-23 cycle as India's top run-scorer

Kohli pipped Cheteshwar Pujara to the top spot by four runs during India’s 209-run defeat to Australia in the WTC final at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 18:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli of India walks past the ICC World Test Championship Mace on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India.
Virat Kohli of India walks past the ICC World Test Championship Mace on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Virat Kohli of India walks past the ICC World Test Championship Mace on day five of the ICC World Test Championship final between Australia and India. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli emerged as India’s highest run-scorer in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle with 932 runs in 17 matches.

Kohli pipped Cheteshwar Pujara to the top spot by four runs during India’s 209-run defeat to Australia in the WTC final at the Oval in London on Sunday.

Ahead of the final, Pujara was first on the list, 18 runs ahead of Kohli. However, Kohli struck 49 in the second innings of the final to go past Pujara.

Rishabh Pant, who is recovering from a car accident and missed the final, is the third highest-scoring Indian batter in this cycle with 868 runs in 12 games. Captain Rohit Sharma is fourth (758 runs), followed by Ravindra Jadeja (721).

Interestingly, the highest averaging Indian batter is all-rounder Axar Patel, who averaged 45.80 for his 458 runs in nine matches.

Batter Matches Runs Average Highest Score 50s/100s
Virat Kohli 17 932 32.13 186 3/1
Cheteshwar Pujara 17 928 32.00 102* 6/1
Rishabh Pant 12 868 43.40 146 5/2
Rohit Sharma 11 758 42.11 127 2/2
Ravindra Jadeja 13 721 36.04 175* 3/2

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
