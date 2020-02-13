Whitewash detox: Indian Test team's day out at Blue Springs Waterfront

How do you keep away the whitewash blues? The Indian cricket team hatched the perfect plan to recharge its batteries by spending the day at the picturesque Blue Springs Waterfront.



Considering Valentine's Day was going to be spent on the cricket pitch, the Men in Blue wasted no time in sneaking in a quick vacation, taking time out on Thursday to visit the Springs at Te Waihou Walkway near Hamilton.



A packed schedule means cricketers barely have time to mull over defeats. Gone are the days when a 0-3 defeat would mean over analysis and the current crop is quick to move on and look at what’s in store ahead and there can’t be a better ‘detox’ of defeat than sightseeing in one of the most beautiful countries in the world.



Yuzvendra Chahal assumed responsibilities as the tour DJ while Mohammad Shami turned anchor, chronicling the team's experiences through the day. Navdeep Saini also seems to have taken a break from his smoothie-making roster, and was seen enjoying the day out with the boys.



The Indian Test team including the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Prithvi Shaw, Umesh Yadav, Chahal, Shami, Rishabh Pant and skipper Virat Kohli, and coaching staff enjoyed their time and in the process walked close to seven to eight kilometers according to wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.



“I think it was quite exciting for us to go out with the whole team and I think we walked for about one, one-and-a-half hours. Walking with the team and clicking pictures together, it was quite a fun session,” Shubman Gill told reporters after the trip.



The scenic springfront accounts for over 60 per cent of New Zealand's drinking water. The water here is believed to take over 100 year to filter through - its purity producing a blue colour thereby prompting the name.



Kohli's wife, actor Anushka Sharma, also shared pictures from the trek on her Instagram account.





Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli and the rest of the team on the excursion - Anushka Sharma/Instagram

The team has been taking it easy for the last few days, spending time indoors playing Playstation and visiting virtual reality arcade game spaces.



Judging by the team's itinerary, it's safe to say the Men in Blue will head back for a fresh start and a fresh campaign as it takes on New Zealand in two Tests, with the first one scheduled for February 21 in Hamilton, to wrap up its tour.