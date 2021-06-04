Team India checks into Ageas Bowl hotel, begins quarantine

The Indian men's and women's team landed in London and headed straight to the Ageas Bowl hotel in Southampton where they will be undergoing hard quarantine.

In a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter, both the men and women players were in high spirits.

"It has been wonderful. First two hours watched a movie, and then slept for six hours. Now having breakfast. Planning to get into quarantine after reaching. As of now we are told we cannot meet each other for three days," spinner Axar Patel said.





Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England pic.twitter.com/FIOA2hoNuJ — BCCI (@BCCI) June 4, 2021

The video also featured Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara and other members as they moved around in the charter aircraft that took off from Mumbai.

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will take on New Zealand in the final of the 2021 World Test Championship in June before the start of the Test series against England in August.

The Women's team will take on England eves in a one-off Test before playing a limited-overs series comprising of three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is.