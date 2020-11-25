ICA to hold AGM virtually on December 19

The Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) will hold its Annual General Meeting on December 19.

Sportstar understands that all the members of the association have been officially communicated on Wednesday that the meeting will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ICA — which is India’s first ever players’ association formed as per recommendation of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha panel — was formed last year and already has more than 2,000 former cricketers as its members.

In the meeting, the association is set to pass the finances and discuss the road map for the future. In the meeting, it could also decide on who would represent the ICA in the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council.

As per the BCCI constitution, the term of the members of the Governing Council - other than the secretary, treasurer, C&AG nominee and CEO - shall be of one year.

In 2019, former India international Surinder Khanna was named as the ICA representative in the IPL Governing Council. However, it needs to be seen whether Khanna is given a longer rope as in the meeting, it will be decided if there will be fresh elections or whether the directors will nominate a representative for the post.

While the ICA has been able to rope in many former India cricketers as its members, the association’s chief Ashok Malhotra recently told IANS that ‘30 per cent of the 38 state cricket associations are not cooperating’ with them by either not permitting the players’ representatives attend meetings of apex councils or simply “not listening” to them. As per the BCCI constitution, each of its state units should have two players’ representatives – one male and one female – in their apex councils.