Indian cricket teams arrive in England for tour The Indian men's and women's teams landed in London on Thursday for their respective cricket tours. PTI 03 June, 2021 15:02 IST The Indian men's team will play the World Test Championship final and five Tests in the U.K. - K. R. DEEPAK (FILE) The Indian men's cricket team arrived in London on Thursday for the upcoming World Test Championship final against New Zealand and the subsequent Test series versus host England.The men's team was accompanied by the women's side which is touring England for three ODIs and as many T20s besides the one-off Test, starting in Bristol on June 16.ALSO READ - Virat Kohli welcomes six-week gap after WTC final"Touchdown," top-order batsman K. L. Rahul tweeted with a picture of the chartered flight in the background, confirming their safe arrival in London. Both the teams will now travel to Southampton, where they will complete their mandatory quarantine. Touchdown pic.twitter.com/3GGt0yoIiJ— K L Rahul (@klrahul11) June 3, 2021 Upon completion of the quarantine period and subsequent COVID-19 test, the Virat Kohli-led men's team will take on New Zealand in the maiden WTC final starting here from June 18. Following the WTC final, the men's team will face England in a five-match Test series starting August 4 in Nottingham.India is travelling with an extended 20-member squad for WTC final and subsequent series against England keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. The women's team's tour ends on July 15.