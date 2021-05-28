Indian women's team gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

All members of the Indian women’s cricket team have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of their tour of the U.K.

The Indian team, which is currently under quarantine in Mumbai, will begin its U.K. tour with a one-off Test in Bristol on June 16. It will be followed by two T20Is on July 9 and 11 in Northampton, and three ODIs beginning June 27.

“All the players of the women’s team have got their first dose of vaccination. Most of them got it in their respective cities, while a few who didn't, got their first jabs on Thursday,” a BCCI source said.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma on Thursday shared a picture of her taking the jab on Twitter. “Though I am a little scared of needles, I still got myself vaccinated today. I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can! #GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine,” she wrote.

Though I am a little scared of needles, but I still got myself vaccinated today I urge people to please get vaccinated as soon as they can!#GotTheDose #We4Vaccine #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/lRNtM6hUPb — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) May 27, 2021

According to the BCCI source, most of the players received the Covishield vaccine and they will be administered their second dose by the U.K. health department.

The Indian women’s team will depart along with the men’s squad for the U.K. in a chartered flight on June 2.

The members of the Indian men’s team, including Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rishabh Pant, have taken the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at different centres in India. The players are expected to take their second dose of Covishield in the U.K.

Virat Kohli and Co. will face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in Southampton on June 18 before taking on England in a five-Test series.