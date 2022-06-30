ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Ben Foakes ruled out, Anderson returns

Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the fifth Test between England and India in Birmingham. The wicketkeeper-batter was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Headingley during the third Test between England and New Zealand, and is under isolation.

Sam Billings will keep wickets for England.

England's Curran feels Rohit loss will be a disadvantage for India

Fast bowler Jamie Overton will be replaced by James Anderson, who played the first two Tests against New Zealand but was rested for the third. Captain Ben Stokes confirmed these changes to the playing eleven on Thursday.

The fifth Test between England and India begins on Friday.