Cricket India India ENG vs IND, 5th Test: Ben Foakes ruled out, Anderson returns Sam Billings will keep wickets for England in the absence of Foakes, who hasn't yet recovered from COVID-19; Jamie Overton will make way for James Anderson. Team Sportstar 30 June, 2022 16:25 IST Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the fifth Test between England and India in Birmingham. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 30 June, 2022 16:25 IST Ben Foakes has been ruled out of the fifth Test between England and India in Birmingham. The wicketkeeper-batter was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Headingley during the third Test between England and New Zealand, and is under isolation.Sam Billings will keep wickets for England. England's Curran feels Rohit loss will be a disadvantage for India Fast bowler Jamie Overton will be replaced by James Anderson, who played the first two Tests against New Zealand but was rested for the third. Captain Ben Stokes confirmed these changes to the playing eleven on Thursday.The fifth Test between England and India begins on Friday.