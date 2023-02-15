ICC Rankings: India top-ranked team in T20Is and ODIs, Australia No. 1 Test team

Australia continues to occupy the No.1 position in the Test rankings followed by India in the second position as a glitch in the ICC website promoted India to the numero uno position.

However, the game’s governing body corrected the error on Wednesday evening. With 126 points, Australia, who is in India for the Border-Gavaskar Test series occupies the top spot while the Rohit Sharma-led India has 115 points.

England (107), South Africa (102) and New Zealand (99) form the top five teams in the Test team rankings list.

India is the number one team in ODI and T20I formats, with 267 points in the game’s shortest format and 114 points in the 50-overs format.

In the T20I rankings, England stands second with Pakistan South Africa and New Zealand occupying the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively.

In the 50-overs format, Australia, New Zealand, England and Pakistan form the top five.

India became the number one side in ODI after whitewashing New Zealand in three-match series in January, while it reached the top of the T20I rankings in 2022 after beating West Indies 3-0 at home.