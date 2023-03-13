Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 25 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja bagged 22 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, guiding the Indian team to a 2-1 series win.

So, quite obviously, India captain Rohit Sharma was asked in the post-match interaction whether the duo would be around when the next edition of the series happens about four years later.

Rohit swayed his head, smiled and called them ‘marathon men’. However, on the expected lines, the captain did not want to go into any sort of prediction.

“I don’t know honestly if they’ll be around. I don’t know if I will be around. Four years is a long time. Honestly, for the sake of Indian cricket, I hope they stay and play a lot of cricket. Both of them are marathon players for us,” Rohit said.

With Ashwin and Jadeja in action, India made the most of turning surfaces in Nagpur and Indore to go 2-0 ahead in the series before losing in Indore and settling for a draw in Ahmedabad.

“They know how to get the job done, especially in this part of the world, you give them the ball, and they get you those breakthroughs. They get you crucial runs with the bat… Where we stand today in terms of how we perform in Indian conditions, a lot of credit goes to them. A large part of our success belongs to those two guys. It’s not just for a period of a few years, it’s over a decade now,” Rohit said.

“It’s a long long time to keep performing the way these two guys have done for us. I can only hope that they continue to play for as long as possible because those shoes will definitely be very, very big to fill…”