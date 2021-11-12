Cricket India India IND v NZ: Pant, Bumrah, Shami rested; Kohli to return for Mumbai Test The BCCI announces the India Test squad for the two-Test series against New Zealand. Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 12:22 IST Ajinkya Rahane will be captain for the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur. - AP Team Sportstar 12 November, 2021 12:22 IST Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have been rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand.K. S. Bharat, who displayed his batting prowess in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been given a spot in the 16-man squad announced by the BCCI on Friday.Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test. He will join the squad before the second Test and will lead the side.The first will be held in Kanpur, from November 25-29, and the second Test will be held in Mumbai from December 3-7.SQUADAjinkya Rahane (captain), K. L. Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), K. S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :