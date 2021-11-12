IND v NZ: Pant, Bumrah, Shami rested; Kohli to return for Mumbai Test

Fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant have been rested for the two-Test series against New Zealand.

K. S. Bharat, who displayed his batting prowess in the IPL for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has been given a spot in the 16-man squad announced by the BCCI on Friday.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the first Test. He will join the squad before the second Test and will lead the side.

The first will be held in Kanpur, from November 25-29, and the second Test will be held in Mumbai from December 3-7.