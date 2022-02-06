IND v WI: Indian team to wear black arm bands to mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar

The Indian cricketers will be wearing black arm bands during their first ODI against West Indies to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar.

India will play its 1000th ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Legendary singer Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai.

