Cricket India India IND v WI: Indian team to wear black arm bands to mourn death of Lata Mangeshkar The Indian cricketers will be wearing black arm bands during their first ODI against West Indies to pay homage to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Shayan Acharya AHMEDABAD 06 February, 2022 12:51 IST Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday aged 92. - AFP Shayan Acharya AHMEDABAD 06 February, 2022 12:51 IST The Indian cricketers will be wearing black arm bands during their first ODI against West Indies to pay homage to Lata Mangeshkar, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly confirmed to Sportstar.India will play its 1000th ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Legendary singer Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92 due to a multi-organ failure in Mumbai.