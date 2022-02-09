Prasidh Krishna: Flattering to hear Rohit's praise

It has been a year since Prasidh Krishna made his ODI debut against England, and the fast bowler has been a consistent performer ever since making the cut.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday, Prasidh scalped four wickets, conceding 12 runs to guide India to a 44-run against the West Indies. His dream spell also impressed captain Rohit Sharma, who admitted that it was the best he had seen.

“It was flattering for me (to hear Rohit’s praises). He has been playing for many years. Praise coming from him makes me very happy,” Krishna said after the match.

“It's been almost a year since I made my debut. I have been striving to get more consistent. When I started off, I used to get excited and had too many emotions running through me. But over time, I have had my plans and have been very clear on what I needed to work on. Glad it paid off today…” he said.

Talking about the wicket, he said: “The pitch was more favourable for the bowlers in this game. There was more purchase on the wicket. The lengths I was hitting on were very similar, but the extra help was aiding my bowling.”

Even though he has proven his mettle, it needs to be seen what happens to him when the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami return to the team. “As a cricketer, you want to be playing as and when you get a chance. When you are not playing, you may as well get back to the drawing board and work on the things you need to…”

Dhawan likely to be back

Meanwhile, in the post-match interaction with the broadcaster, captain Rohit indicated that Shikhar Dhawan is likely to be back for the third ODI as a regular opener. The Indian team had promoted Rishabh Pant as the opener on Wednesday, but Rohit made it clear that it was an one-off arrangement.