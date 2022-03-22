Rishabh Pant can learn a lot from Ponting: Watson

“Rishabh (Pant) can only continue to get better and learn from (Ricky) Ponting’s experiences,” says former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

The newly-appointed deputy to coach Ponting in the Delhi Capitals camp, Watson continued, “For Rishabh to get an opportunity to be a leader under Ricky, who was one of the best captains I played with, Rishabh certainly has a great person around him.”

Speaking to mediapersons at a function to announce DC’s association with Royal Stag, Watson said, “Take away his leadership, the skill that Rishabh has at 24… to do what he’s been able to do in the infancy of his cricketing career… the things he has been able to achieve, have been incredible.”

Watson, who ended his long innings with Chennai Super Kings, maintained that it was not fair to compare Pant with the former India captain M. S. Dhoni.

“In a perfect world, we could compare Rishabh with Dhoni but both are very different people and cricketers, who have incredible skills.

“All Rishabh can do is become the best version of himself. The public and media can continue to compare him with the great Dhoni at their own peril. All that matters for Rishab and DC is that he brings the best version of himself as a player and leader.”