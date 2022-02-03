Sourav Ganguly: Steering Indian cricket amid COVID-19 crisis not easy

Sourav Ganguly does not believe that his present stint as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been more challenging than captaining India. But he admits that the 28-month stint has been “under tough circumstances due to COVID-19.”

With the Ranji Trophy set to begin on February 16 after a two-year gap, Ganguly is optimistic that things will eventually fall into place. “It is the most important tournament in India, and we always wanted to organise it…” he says.

In a chat with Sportstar, Ganguly shares his thoughts on various issues.

The Ranji Trophy is set to return after two years. How challenging was it for the Board to find a window for the tournament after it was postponed in January?

Obviously, we missed one year of Ranji Trophy – the 2020-21 season. It is the most important tournament in India, and we always wanted to organise it. But what the world has seen in the last two years, I don’t think it has happened in anybody’s lifetime.

So keeping all these things in mind, it was actually a challenge to organise any tournament. We organised the Cooch Behar Trophy and there came the third wave. On the first day itself, 50 players contracted the virus. So, it is not easy. But we are lucky that we can still conduct tournaments. We still have our fingers crossed that everything goes smoothly.

Are you concerned about the sanctity of the bio-bubble? Is there a backup, since more international tournaments are lined up over the next few weeks?

A section of the cricketing fraternity believes that the Board should look at starting the domestic season with Ranji Trophy since red-ball cricket. What are your thoughts…

For the last seven-eight years, the season would usually start with Vijay Hazare Trophy, followed by the Ranji Trophy. After that, we would have the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But because of COVID-19, we decided to start Ranji Trophy late. But then, again the third wave came, so…

Last year, players were given some compensation as we had a curtailed domestic season. But after taking charge as the president of the BCCI in 2019, you had said that the contract system would soon be introduced for the domestic cricketers. What is the update on that?

[Last year] we did not go the contract way because that was suggested by the State associations. But you must have noticed that we have created payment slabs as we did for the Ranji Trophy. We have increased the money to almost double, so their salaries have increased almost twice. So, we have done that. We thought the best option was to increase the match fee. Just like it happens in the contract system, if you play a certain number of matches, you get paid a certain amount of money. We have created that slab, but we have compensated the players almost double.

The domestic season had stopped midway. When will the women’s tournament and the Cooch Behar Trophy resume?

We have time for the Cooch Behar Trophy. Let this COVID settle down a bit, we can hold it because it is just at the knockout stage and only a few matches are pending. We can do it in April-May. Similarly, with the women’s tournament, we will do it as well. We are presuming that in another month, the number of cases will go down and we can host it.

The IPL starts in March. After hosting the tournament in the UAE for the last two seasons, what are the Board’s plans for this edition?

It will be held in India this year, until and unless COVID-19 hits the roof. As far as venues are concerned, we are looking at hosting the matches in Maharashtra – Mumbai, and Pune. We will take a call on the venues for the knockout stages later.

Do you think this Ranji Trophy season offers Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara – who have failed at the international level for some time – the chance to move away from the limelight to rediscover their form? You had to do something similar in your playing days…

Yeah, they are very good players. Hopefully, they will go back to Ranji Trophy and score a lot of runs, which I am sure they will. I don’t see any problem [for them to go back to domestic cricket after playing so much international cricket]. Ranji Trophy is a huge tournament, and we have all played the tournament. So, they, too, will go back there and perform. They have played the tournament in the past when they were only playing Test cricket and were not part of the ODI or limited-overs team. So, that won’t be a problem.

I wish them all the best. They have had great careers so far and I am sure they will do well for India. I cannot predict what is going to happen, but there is enough confidence in both to do well.

Going forward, what is the BCCI looking for in a long-term captain? In the past, there have been two separate captains for the white-ball and red-ball cricket…

Now with you as the BCCI chief, Dravid as the head coach, and V. V. S. Laxman as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, the expectations are high. How does the BCCI plan to improve the standards at the NCA so that the coordination is better between the national team and the academy?

Let’s talk a bit about women’s cricket. What are your plans for the Women's IPL? It has been in the pipeline for a while… And will the Indian women play more Test matches soon?

Yes, of course, they will. The Women’s T20 Challenge will again be back this year in the month of May. We will host the IPL and hopefully, in the future, we will be able to host a bigger women’s IPL once the number of women players goes up. We will take it from there. But this year, too, the Women’s T20 Challenge will happen during the IPL playoffs.

2022 and 2023 are going to be extremely busy for the Indian men’s team with two ICC World Cups lined up. What are your expectations from the team?

Your three-year term as the BCCI president is set to end towards the end around September-October. What do you see as your biggest legacy as the BCCI head? Is this role more challenging than that of the Indian captain?