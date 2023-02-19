India

Kohli becomes fastest batsman to reach 25,000 international runs, surpasses Tendulkar

IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli became only the sixth batsman to reach the 25,000-run milestone in International cricket during India’s second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Team Sportstar
19 February, 2023 13:35 IST
Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 25,000 international runs.

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 25,000 international runs. | Photo Credit: SPORTSTAR

Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to record 25,000 runs in International cricket during India’s second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Kohli achieved the feat with a flick against Nathan Lyon and became only the sixth batter to reach this milestone in International cricket.

The former India skipper overtook Sachin Tendulkar by 31 innings (577 inns) to become the fastest ever to the feat.

Kohli has scored over 12000 runs, striking at 93.69 while averaging 57.80 in the ODIs.

He has 8131 runs in 178 innings with an average of 48.91 and a strike rate of 55.5 in Test matches to name. The right-hander also scored 4008 runs in the shortest format of the game.

InningsMatchesBatterForOppVenueAchieved onFinal run aggregate
548*491*Virat KohliIndiaAustraliaDelhi19th Feb 202325064*
577507Sachin TendulkarIndiaSouth AfricaCenturion3rd Dec 200634357
588500Ricky Ponting AustraliaNew ZealandNapier3rd Mar 201027483
594502Jacques KallisSouth AfricaAustraliaBrisbane13th Nov 201225534
608547Kumar SangakkaraSri LankaIndiaMirpur6th Apr 201428016
701625Mahela JayawardeneSri LankaPakistanHambantota23 Aug 201425957

