Virat Kohli became the fastest batsman to record 25,000 runs in International cricket during India’s second Test against Australia in Delhi.

Kohli achieved the feat with a flick against Nathan Lyon and became only the sixth batter to reach this milestone in International cricket.

The former India skipper overtook Sachin Tendulkar by 31 innings (577 inns) to become the fastest ever to the feat.

Kohli has scored over 12000 runs, striking at 93.69 while averaging 57.80 in the ODIs.

He has 8131 runs in 178 innings with an average of 48.91 and a strike rate of 55.5 in Test matches to name. The right-hander also scored 4008 runs in the shortest format of the game.