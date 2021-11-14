V. V. S. Laxman to take over as NCA chief

Former India batter V. V. S. Laxman is set to take charge as the director of cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

With Rahul Dravid taking over as the head coach of India's senior men's team, there were speculations on who would replace Dravid at the NCA. While for the BCCI, Laxman was always the first choice, the former India cricketer - who was the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad until this year's Indian Premier League - had taken time to decide on whether he would be able to shift to Bengaluru and take up the new role.

But it is believed that after rounds of discussion with the BCCI top brass - president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah - in Dubai, Laxman has finally given his consent and is expected to join in December.

He will also resign from his position at the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also have to give up his commentary assignments and other media commitments. While Laxman was not immediately available for a comment, it is believed that the 47-year-old also had a chat with his former team-mate Dravid before agreeing to take up the job.

After retiring from international cricket in 2012, Laxman has been part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad as the mentor and has also been the batting consultant for Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB)'s Vision Project. While Laxman looks set to take charge, the BCCI will still have to formally invite applications for the position as part of the constitution, and only then, a formal announcement could be expected.