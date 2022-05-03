Women's T20 Challenge to be held in Pune

The Women's T20 Challenge will be held in Pune from May 23 to 28.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had decided to host the tournament in Lucknow, but now, it has been decided that the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune will host the entire tournament, featuring three teams.

But after deliberations, the Board top brass decided that with the bio-bubble in place, the tournament will begin on May 23.The other two round-robin league matches will be held on May 24 and May 26. The final will be on May 28.

