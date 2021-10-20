Indians in action, WBBL: Harmanpreet's all-round performance goes in vain

Harmanpreet Kaur's all-round performance was not enough to prevent Melbourne Renegade's defeat against Adelaide Strikers in the Women's Big Bash League at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday.

Harmanpreet scored a 37-ball 41, an innings that featured four fours and a six, to help Renegades set a target of 127. Her compatriot and Renegades opener Jemimah Rodrigues struggled to find rhythm and could only make 13 off 17.

WBBL: Harmanpreet, Rodrigues shine for Melbourne; Mandhana, Deepti off-colour for Sydney

While defending the total, Harmanpreet gave 31 runs in her four overs and took the wicket of Strikers opener Katie Mack.

In the second match of the day on the same ground, left-arm spinner Radha Yadav bowled an economical spell and conceded only 17 runs in her four overs which helped Sydney Sixers restrict Melbourne Stars to 139 for 3.