IND vs AUS: Indore pitch rated poor by ICC

The Indore pitch, where Australia beat India by nine wickets, has been rated as poor by the International Cricket Council on Friday.

India was all out for 109 and 163 in its two innings while Australia managed 197 in its first essay before knocking off the required 76 runs to register a massive win on the third morning.

ICC Match Referee Chris Broad submitted his report to the ICC expressing the concerns of the match officials and after consulting with captains of both teams. Following the assessment, the venue has received three demerit points.

“The pitch, which was very dry, did not provide a balance between bat and ball, favouring spinners from the start. The fifth ball of the match broke through the pitch surface and continued to occasionally break the surface providing little or no seam movement and there was excessive and uneven bounce throughout the match.” said Broad in a statement released by ICC.

“To be honest, I don’t think this pitch was that bad. Australia made 197. They would’ve probably scored 250-odd had they not collapsed. That’s a damn good score here. So there are runs to be had, you just need to play well.” said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the match.

The report has been forwarded to the BCCI, who now have 14 days if they wish to appeal against the sanction.

India’s World Test Championship final qualification chances have been dented after the humiliating loss in the third Test. If Sri Lanka beats New Zealand 2-0, India needs to win the next Test to qualify.

If Sri Lanka doesn’t beat New Zealand 2-0, India will advance to the final regardless of the result in Ahmedabad. The first New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Test and the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test start on the same day.