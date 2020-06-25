ICC Board members discuss chairmanship election process

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members had a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss ‘regular and administrative’ matters. With the current ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, unwilling to seek another extension, the Board members need to finalise the nomination process for Manohar’s replacement.

But Sportstar understands that the members had a discussion about the chairmanship election process and things could be finalised in the next few days. However, no decision has been taken on the matter yet.

As things stand now, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Colin Graves appears to be the front-runner, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani already ruling himself out of the race. There is a speculation that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could emerge as a strong candidate, in case he throws the hat in the ring. However, there is no clarity on whether he would be keen on joining the race.

Thursday’s meeting was all about discussing the regular matters and there was no word on the future of the T20 World Cup -- scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. While the ICC had earlier clarified that a call on the matter would be taken only in July, there were speculations that the Board could make an announcement. However, as things stand now, a decision could be expected on the future of the tournament around July 15.