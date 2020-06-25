Cricket Cricket ICC Board members discuss chairmanship election process With current ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, unwilling to seek an extension, the Board members need to finalise the nomination process for Manohar’s replacement. Team Sportstar MUMBAI 25 June, 2020 21:01 IST Current International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar is unwilling to seek another extension. - PTI Team Sportstar MUMBAI 25 June, 2020 21:01 IST The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board members had a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss ‘regular and administrative’ matters. With the current ICC chairman, Shashank Manohar, unwilling to seek another extension, the Board members need to finalise the nomination process for Manohar’s replacement.But Sportstar understands that the members had a discussion about the chairmanship election process and things could be finalised in the next few days. However, no decision has been taken on the matter yet.READ | Archer to join England training after negative COVID-19 test As things stand now, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Colin Graves appears to be the front-runner, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ehsan Mani already ruling himself out of the race. There is a speculation that BCCI president Sourav Ganguly could emerge as a strong candidate, in case he throws the hat in the ring. However, there is no clarity on whether he would be keen on joining the race.Thursday’s meeting was all about discussing the regular matters and there was no word on the future of the T20 World Cup -- scheduled to be held in Australia later this year. While the ICC had earlier clarified that a call on the matter would be taken only in July, there were speculations that the Board could make an announcement. However, as things stand now, a decision could be expected on the future of the tournament around July 15. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos