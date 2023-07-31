MagazineBuy Print

1565081105.jpg

Afghanistan and Pakistan to play three ODIs in Sri Lanka

This will be the first bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan as the two countries have only played four ODIs in the past.

Published : Jul 31, 2023 23:14 IST , Kabul - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Haris Sohail during a match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Haris Sohail during a match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Pakistan’s Haris Sohail during a match in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: LEE SMITH/ Reuters

Afghanistan and Pakistan will play three one-day internationals at neutral venues in Sri Lanka next month, it was announced on Monday.

This will be the first bilateral series between Pakistan and Afghanistan as the two countries have only played four ODIs in the past.

The first match in Sharjah in 2012 was Afghanistan’s first ODI against a Test-playing nation while the other three meetings were in the Asia Cup (twice) and at the 2019 World Cup.

WATCH: Afghan batter smashes 48 runs in one over in Kabul Premier League

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said the schedule was confirmed after consultation with Pakistan.

“The three ODI matches are scheduled for August 22nd, 24th, and 26th, and will take place in two separate venues in Sri Lanka,” said an ACB release.

The first two matches are set to be held in Hambantota, with the third and final match to be played in Colombo.

ACB chairman Mirwais Ashraf hopes the series will help his team prepare for the Asia Cup and this year’s World Cup.

The Asia Cup will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30-September 17 while India will host the World Cup from October 5-November 19.

Afghanistan beat a depleted Pakistan team 2-1 in their first-ever Twenty20 series in Sharjah in March this year.

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Pakistan /

Asia Cup

