Live

ENG vs AUS, 4th ODI LIVE SCORE: England 33/0 (7); Duckett, Salt open after Australia opts to bowl

ENG vs AUS: Follow the live updates of the fourth ODI between England and Australia, being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England.

Updated : Sep 27, 2024 19:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
General view of rain covers on the pitch before the match between England vs Australia in London.
General view of rain covers on the pitch before the match between England vs Australia in London. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

General view of rain covers on the pitch before the match between England vs Australia in London. | Photo Credit: Reuters

UPDATE AT 5:50 PM (1:20 PM BST)

The toss of the match has been delayed to 6 pm IST (1:30 pm local time) while the match will be 43 overs a side.

UPDATE AT 5:10 PM (12:40 PM BST)

Toss delayed due to incessant rain. Sportstar will bring you real-time updates of the match as it happens.

Toss & Playing XIs

Australia wins the toss and opts to bowl.

England: Philip Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Update

Match has now been reduced to 39 overs per side. Game is expected to start at 7:15 PM IST.

MATCH PREVIEW

Australia will return to Lord’s on Friday for the first time since last year’s Ashes row, with captain Mitchell Marsh confident a controversial incident involving wicketkeeper Alex Carey is firmly in the past.

Carey’s stumping of Jonny Bairstow, when the England batsman walked out of his ground thinking the ball was dead, led to angry exchanges between the teams.

And there were also ugly scenes in the Lord’s pavilion too as spectators clashed with Australia players.

Carey’s form fell away in the final three Tests of what became a drawn series but the 33-year-old has been a thorn in England’s side during the ongoing ODI campaign, making a match-winning 74 at Headingley on Saturday and an unbeaten 77 in defeat at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

Victory at Lord’s would mean 50-over world champion Australia takes an unassailable 3-1 lead in a five-match series, with Marsh adamant the touring side has drawn a line under last year’s flare-up.

(with inputs from AFP)

When and where is England vs Australia being played?
The fourth ODI between England and Australia is being played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England. The match was scheduled to start at 5:00 pm IST (12:30 pm local time).
Where to watch England vs Australia on TV?
The One Day International between England and Australia will be live broadcast on the Sony Spots Network in India. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports will broadcast the game.
How to live stream the fourth ODI, England vs Australia?
The fourth One Day International can be live streamed on Sony LIV and FanCode. In the United Kingdom, the match can be watched on Sky Go streaming service.

