England may not be at best for Australia ODIs, says skipper Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler said his team might struggle to fire up for the ODI series against Australia after only a few days rest in the wake of its T20 World Cup triumph.

England, who beat Pakistan in the final in Melbourne on Sunday, meets Australia at Adelaide Oval on Thursday in the first of three one-dayers, a series with nothing anything major at stake for either team.

“It’s going to be a challenge,” white-ball skipper Buttler told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no point saying all the right things, that we’ll be at our best.”

England now holds both global limited-overs trophies, having won the 50-over World Cup on home soil in 2019, but its dominance does not guarantee enthusiasm for more cricket at the end of a long tour of Australia.

All-rounder Moeen Ali said it was “horrible” to have another game so soon after Sunday’s final. Teammate Sam Billings, who was not a part of the T20 World Cup squad, was more welcoming.

“We’re great mates with a lot of those Aussie guys, but when it comes onto the pitch, you want to beat them,” he said on Wednesday.

“It’s always a great rivalry and always great games, regardless of the format. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Australia is fresher than England after the defending champion failed to make it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup at home.

Australia’s new ODI captain Pat Cummins said he expected England would still be up for the contest.

“They’ll be strong no doubt, even if a bit tired,” he told reporters. “We feel like we probably didn’t play as well as we know we can (at the World Cup) so here’s an opportunity straight away to play against the best. It’s great.”