Bangladesh to host England in two white-ball series

England will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 for two white-ball series in March, both cricket boards said on Tuesday.

It will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches. All the matches will be held in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The last time the teams met in 201,6 England won the ODI series 2-1.

“It is exciting that the England Men’s white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic,” said ECB interim CEO Clare Connor.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions.”

Full schedule:

March 1 - 1st ODI, Dhaka

March 3 - 2nd ODI, Dhaka

March 6 - 3rd ODI, Chattogram

March 9 - 1st T20, Chattogram

March 12 - 2nd T20, Dhaka

March 14 - 3rd T20, Dhaka